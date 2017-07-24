IMF raises outlook for economic growth in Canada, expected to be tops for G7
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters is seen Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in Washington. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 24, 2017 9:50AM EDT
OTTAWA -- The International Monetary Fund expects Canada to lead the G7 for economic growth this year.
The IMF raised its outlook for Canada as part of its latest world economic outlook update.
It now expects the Canadian economy to grow by 2.5 per cent in 2017, up from its April projection of 1.9 per cent.
The IMF says it revised its 2017 outlook for Canada following strong growth in the first quarter and indications of "resilient second-quarter activity."
However, it trimmed its outlook for Canada for 2018 to 1.9 per cent compared with its earlier forecast for 2.0 per cent.
The IMF says global economic growth is expected to be 3.5 per cent this year and 3.6 per cent in 2018, unchanged from the April forecast.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Infrastructure bank studied as funding option for U.S.-Canada high-speed rail
- Canadian dollar climbs above 80 cents US
- Strike by members of two unions takes flight at Winnipeg's airport
- Sears Canada faces online calls for boycott over treatment of ex-employees
- Hidden city ticketing: How air travellers are taking chances to save big