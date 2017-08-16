Ikea says its new Halifax-area store will hold grand opening next month
Ikea logo on the side of a store in New York City, on June 18, 2008. (Mark Lennihan / AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 16, 2017 12:29PM EDT
HALIFAX - Ikea's new Halifax-area store will open its doors next month.
The Scandinavian furniture chain says the 30,000-square-metre store in Dartmouth Crossing will welcome its first customers at 9 a.m. on September 27.
The store includes a showroom, market hall, restaurant and a children's play facility.
IKEA Canada president Marsha Smith said in a news release that half the jobs at the store will be full time, while part-time staff will have guaranteed hours each week.
It's the first location under Ikea's plan to double its number of Canadian stores.
The chain is planning to open a new store in Quebec City next summer.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Ikea says its new Halifax-area store will hold grand opening next month
- Resale homes should carry energy use label by 2019, environmental groups say
- GM shares to be delisted from TSX in November
- Judge OKs Takata request to halt some lawsuits over air bags
- Stock indexes up moderately, loonie edges higher as NAFTA talks begin