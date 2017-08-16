

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - Ikea's new Halifax-area store will open its doors next month.

The Scandinavian furniture chain says the 30,000-square-metre store in Dartmouth Crossing will welcome its first customers at 9 a.m. on September 27.

The store includes a showroom, market hall, restaurant and a children's play facility.

IKEA Canada president Marsha Smith said in a news release that half the jobs at the store will be full time, while part-time staff will have guaranteed hours each week.

It's the first location under Ikea's plan to double its number of Canadian stores.

The chain is planning to open a new store in Quebec City next summer.