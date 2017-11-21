Ikea relaunches dresser recall after death of 8th child
With two Ikea dressers displayed at right, Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) Chairman Elliot Kaye speaks during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington, Tuesday, June 28, 2016. (AP / Carolyn Kaster)
Alexandra Olson, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, November 21, 2017 7:42AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 21, 2017 7:54AM EST
NEW YORK -- Ikea is relaunching a recall of 29 million chests and dressers following the death of a eighth child.
Ikea CEO Lars Petersson said the company wants to increase awareness of the recall Tuesday for several types of chest and dressers that can easily tip over if not anchored to a wall.
The death of a California toddler, who was found trapped underneath an Ikea Malm dresser in May, has raised questions about whether Ikea has effectively spread the word about the recall, which was first announced in June 2016.
Petersson said the Swedish company has had a "really extensive communication" campaign through social media and its website. He said the company emailed 13 million people about the recall two months ago.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Loblaw Companies shrug off industry-wide price-fixing probe, profit up from a year ago
- Ikea relaunches dresser recall after death of 8th child
- Asian stocks rise as Wall Street regains ground
- TransCanada to test water in drainage ditch near spill
- 87 per cent of Canadian pot producers say industry consolidation is inevitable: survey