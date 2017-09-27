IIROC suspends trading of Jean Coutu Group and Metro Inc. within minutes of each other
The self-regulatory agency can decide to temporarily suspend trading of a security of a publicly-listed company to ensure a fair and orderly market.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 27, 2017 11:11AM EDT
Regulators suspended trading of pharmacy retailer Jean Coutu Group (TSX:PJC.A) and grocery chain Metro Inc. (TSX:MRU) this morning.
The Investment Industry Regulatory organization of Canada said at 9:29 a.m. it was putting a temporary halt to trading in Jean Coutu, and suspended Metro trading six minutes later.
Jean Coutu has has more than 400 stores in Quebec, New Brunswick and Ontario.
Metro has more than 600 stores in Quebec and Ontario.
The self-regulatory agency can decide to temporarily suspend trading of a security of a publicly-listed company to ensure a fair and orderly market.
In 2013, grocery giant Loblaws Companies Ltd. (TSX:L) announced its purchase of pharmacy chain Shoppers Drug Mart for $12.4 billion.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- $3M-plus sales in Vancouver, Toronto down after government measures: Re/Max
- 'America First' shock-and-awe hits Bombardier: What's next in tariff fight
- IIROC suspends trading of Jean Coutu Group and Metro Inc. within minutes of each other
- Thousands line up in Halifax as Ikea opens first of 12 new Canadian stores
- Walmart has eye on premium diaper market