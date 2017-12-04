

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Hudson's Bay Co. (TSX:HBC) filed a request Monday to the Competition Tribunal asking that it be given three months to produce tens of thousands of documents in a case of alleged deceptive pricing practices.

The request is related to accusations by the Commissioner of Competition that HBC is possibly withholding documents related to its pricing practices of mattress and box spring sets, as well as other products from February 2015 until now.

The department store chain said Monday in its request that the time frame suggested by the commissioner is simply impossible to meet.

Last Wednesday, the commissioner asked the tribunal to strike HBC's response from the record should it fail to produce the documents within 10 days.

HBC has said it would be a considerable burden to comply and the company has already spent more than US$425,000 to gather 37,000 documents from different dates for the commissioner.

In February, the Competition Bureau accused the department store chain of misleading consumers over sleep set prices since at least March 2013, a claim HBC disputes. The proceedings are ongoing.