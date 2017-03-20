Hudson's Bay: Saks customer info accidentally exposed online
Women's shoes are shown inside Saks Fifth Avenue the company's new store in downtown Toronto on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2016. (The Canadian Press/Nathan Denette)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 20, 2017 2:15PM EDT
TORONTO - Hudson's Bay Co. says the emails and phone numbers of some Saks Fifth Avenue customers were exposed online accidentally over the weekend.
The information, which has since been taken down, was connected to a product wait-list for Saks.com.
The company says no credit, payment or password information was exposed.
It would not confirm how many people were affected, only that it was limited to a small percentage of customers' personal data.
The retailer says it will "continually review and enhance security" on its website.
HBC operates more than 470 stores under banners such as the Bay, Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor, Gilt and Saks Off 5th.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Business
- Site C hydroelectric project surpasses 2,000 workers: B.C. government
- Alberta finance minister defends debt growth from credit rating agency criticism
- Bill Gates again world's richest man; Trump slips
- Wall tells Saskatchewan residents about tax increases in budget to balance budget
- Tips on how to save money if divorce is the only option