Hudson's Bay Co. CEO Gerald Storch leaving, executive chairman assuming CEO role
Jerry Storch, former chief executive officer of the Hudson's Bay Co., addresses the company's shareholders during its annual general in Toronto on June 3, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 20, 2017 4:53PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 20, 2017 5:26PM EDT
TORONTO -- Hudson's Bay Co. (TSX:HBC) says chief executive Jerry Storch is leaving the company and returning to his own consulting firm as of Nov. 1.
Storch is a former CEO of Toys "R" Us who joined the Toronto-based retail company in January 2015, succeeding Richard Baker as HBC's chief executive.
Baker will re-assume the CEO's duties on an interim basis while the company searches for a permanent replacement for Storch.
Baker thanked Storch and said HBC's team is focused on delivering a strong holiday season and getting the most value from its retail and real estate assets.
Storch's departure was announced after the Toronto Stock Exchange closed Friday. The stock was at $11.96 in Toronto prior to the announcement.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Pokemon to say goodbye to Nintendo 3DS
- Contractor killed at Suncor Energy mining site north of Fort McMurray
- Inflation accelerates to 1.6 per cent in September
- Abandoned military community pitched for Amazon campus in declassified report
- Families say builder 'duped' them out of $40,000 without building homes