Home Capital exec to exit newly created position months after assuming role
Chair Brenda J Eprile speaks at the Home Capital Group AGM in Toronto on Thursday June 29, 2017. (Chris Young / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 28, 2017 12:25PM EDT
TORONTO - A Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX: HCG) executive is leaving the company mere months after he assumed a newly created position.
In July, Greg Parker helmed the newly established position of executive vice-president of strategy at the Toronto-based alternative lender.
Home Capital says Brad Kotush, executive vice-president and chief financial officer, will assume Parker's overall responsibilities.
Parker had previously held the positions of executive vice-president of enterprise risk management and chief risk office prior to his new role at Home Capital.
His move was part of the company's efforts to strengthen prospects for long-term growth following allegations from the Ontario Securities Commission that it misled investors.
The company has since settled the OSC case.
