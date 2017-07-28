

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Travellers heading to Canada's busiest airport are being warned that a strike by about 700 ground crew workers may affect some flights today.

Toronto's Pearson International Airport is asking travellers to check the status of their flights and says it will provide updates as they become available.

The striking workers are employed by Swissport and include baggage and cargo handlers, cabin cleaners, and other ground crew.

Swissport works with several major airlines operating out of Pearson, including Air Transat, Sunwing, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Air France, KLM and Lufthansa.

Picket lines have been set up outside Pearson's Terminal 3, as well as a cargo terminal near Swissport's main offices.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority says it has a contingency plan in place to deal with the labour dispute.