Google VP denounces employee's sexist memo on female workers
The Google logo is seen at the Google headquarters in Brussels, in March 2010. (AP / Virginia Mayo)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, August 7, 2017 6:15AM EDT
LONDON - Google's new head of diversity has rejected an internal commentary from an employee who suggested women don't get ahead in tech jobs because of biological differences.
Danielle Brown, who was named a vice-president at the search giant only a few weeks ago, says Google is "unequivocal in our belief that diversity and inclusion are critical to our success," according to a copy of her response obtained by technology news website Gizmodo.
The employee memo, titled "Google's Ideological Echo Chamber," begins by saying that only honest discussion will address a lack of equity.
But it also asserts that women "prefer jobs in social and artistic areas" while more men "may like coding because it requires systemizing," fuelling a smouldering debate about sexism in Silicon Valley.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Prosecutors ask for 12 year sentence for Samsung heir
- Upbeat U.S. jobs report pushes Asian markets higher
- Fertile soil: Legal marijuana may bring jobs to small and hard-luck towns
- Contemporary art boom is 'historic change' in art market
- Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world this week