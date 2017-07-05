Gold stocks helped boost TSX as energy sector weighs on Canadian dollar
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 5, 2017 11:32AM EDT
TORONTO -- Stocks in Toronto edged lower this morning, as gains from rising gold stocks were offset by losses in the energy sector.
The S&P/TSX composite index pulled back 12.40 points at 15,118.21, after 90 minutes of trading.
U.S. markets were also little changed after taking the July 4 holiday off.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 18.80 points to 21,460.47 and the S&P 500 index edged up 0.99 of a point to 2,430.00. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index climbed 22.99 points to 6,133.05.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 76.92 cents US, down from 77.27 cents US on Tuesday, weighed down by lower oil prices.
In commodities, the August crude contract fell back US$1.76 at US$45.31 per barrel and the August natural gas contract dipped nine cents at US$2.86 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract gained US$3.80 to US$1,223 an ounce and the September copper contract dipped a penny at US$2.69 a pound.
