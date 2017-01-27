

The Canadian Press





LONDON, Ont. -- Union officials say General Motors is cutting up to 600 jobs at its assembly plant near London, Ont.

Mike Van Boekel, spokesman for Unifor Local 88, says the layoffs will take effect in July at the CAMI Assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ont.

He says the move was announced Friday morning and is directly linked to the company's decision to shift production of the GMC Terrain to Mexico.

GM did not immediately reply to a request for comment.