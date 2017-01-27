GM to slash up to 600 jobs in Ontario, union says
The logo for General Motors decorates the entrance at the site of a GM information technology center in Roswell, Ga. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 27, 2017 11:42AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 27, 2017 11:46AM EST
LONDON, Ont. -- Union officials say General Motors is cutting up to 600 jobs at its assembly plant near London, Ont.
Mike Van Boekel, spokesman for Unifor Local 88, says the layoffs will take effect in July at the CAMI Assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ont.
He says the move was announced Friday morning and is directly linked to the company's decision to shift production of the GMC Terrain to Mexico.
GM did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
