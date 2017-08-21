

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Globe and Mail is putting a stop to its daily print edition across Atlantic Canada later this year.

Publisher Phillip Crawley says the national newspaper plans to halt production for the East Coast version on Nov. 30.

He says costs of printing and distribution in the region are "unaffordable" and that money will be redirected to its journalism efforts.

The Globe stopped distribution of the newspaper in Newfoundland five years ago.

The latest move comes as Canada's large media outlets respond to changing reader habits, which have moved away from newsprint.

In July, the National Post permanently scrapped its Monday print edition.

At the Toronto Star, experiments with different version of the paper have delivered mixed results.

A high-profile launch of the Star Touch tablet app, which it hoped would attract younger audiences, fizzled less than two years after its launch. The Star plans to launch a new app instead.

A subsidiary of the Globe and Mail and the Toronto Star's owner Torstar hold investments in The Canadian Press as part of a joint agreement with the parent company of Montreal's La Presse.