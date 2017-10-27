

Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press





TOKYO -- Global stocks rose Friday on the back of strong corporate earnings reports and as investors look ahead to U.S. GDP data.

KEEPING SCORE: Germany's DAX climbed 0.7 per cent to 13,227 and the CAC 40 of France gained 0.8 per cent to 5,496. The FTSE 100 of Britain rose 0.2 per cent to 7,498. Dow and S&P futures both were up 0.2 per cent, pointing to a positive start on Wall Street.

EARNINGS: Company earnings reports continue to mostly come in above expectations. Major tech companies Alphabet, Amazon and Microsoft all posted strong figures late Thursday while on Friday Volkswagen raised its profit forecast for the year despite booking more charges for its diesel scandal. And though drug maker Merck reported a loss, it was not as bad as markets were expecting and the company also raised its outlook for the year.

CENTRAL BANKS: Stock indexes were also supported since the European Central Bank said Thursday that it will act gradually in reducing its bond purchases, which it has been making to strengthen the economy. Starting in January the bank plans to cut the size of its purchases in half, to 30 billion euros a month. Investors were relieved the bank isn't being more aggressive.

US GROWTH: One of the focus points later for investors will be the first estimate of U.S. economic growth in the July-September quarter. Economists expect a solid 2 per cent annualized rate, driven mainly by consumer spending and despite damage wrought by the summer's hurricanes.

ASIA'S DAY: The Nikkei 225's close at 22,008.45 was a new 21-year high for the index. Gains for U.S. technology companies pushed South Korea's Kospi up 0.6 per cent to 2,496.63 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 0.8 per cent to 28,438.85. The Shanghai Composite index added 0.3 per cent to 3,416.81 and Australia's S&P ASX 200 fell back to end 0.2 per cent lower at 5,903.20. India's Sensex picked up 0.2 per cent to 33,227.61. Shares in Southeast Asia were mixed.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 114.20 yen from 114.00 yen. The euro fell to $1.1605 from $1.1654 as investors expect interest rates in Europe to stay lower for longer than they had believed earlier.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude slipped 11 cents to $52.53 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 46 cents on Thursday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gave up 19 cents to $59.11 a barrel.