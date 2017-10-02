

Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press





TOKYO -- Shares were higher in Europe and Asia on Monday, supported by strong results from surveys of manufacturers, though the euro slipped on concern over the potential impact of Catalonia's independence referendum.

KEEPING SCORE: Germany's DAX gained 0.4 per cent to 12,874.86 and the CAC 40 of France edged up 0.04 per cent to 5,331.73. The FTSE 100 of Britain added 0.6 per cent to 7,414.67. Wall Street looked set for gains, with Dow and S&P 500 futures both up a fraction of a per cent.

CATALAN FACTOR: Spain's Ibex 35 fell 0.8 per cent and the euro was trading 0.6 per cent lower as investors mulled the likely implications of the disputed Catalan referendum on independence. Catalan's president, whose government declared a landslide win for the "yes" side, had pledged to declare independence unilaterally if the referendum succeeded. More than 800 people were injured during the vote, as riot police attacked peaceful protesters and unarmed civilians trying to cast their ballots.

JAPAN ECONOMIC DATA: The Bank of Japan's quarterly "tankan" survey showed an improved outlook for the world's third-largest economy. The survey of leading manufacturers indicated growing shortages of factory capacity that could compel companies to invest more, helping to drive growth. Another, private sector survey, the Nikkei purchasing managers' index, likewise showed manufacturers increasing output to meet a rise in new orders. Similar strong readings in China and in the eurozone supported market sentiment despite the upheavals in Spain and escalating tensions with North Korea.

ASIA'S DAY: Markets in China, Hong Kong, India and South Korea were closed Monday for national holidays. Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index rose 0.2 per cent to 20,400.78 and the S&P ASX/200 jumped 0.8 per cent to 5,729.30. Shares in Taiwan and Southeast Asia also gained.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude lost 31 cents to $51.36 a barrel. It rose 11 cents to $51.67 a barrel Friday in New York. Brent crude, the standard for international oil prices, shed 48 cents to $56.31 a barrel. U.S. crude oil rose 12 per cent in the third quarter, which helped energy companies do better than the rest of the market.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 112.87 yen from 112.46 on Friday. The euro slipped to $1.1733 from $1.1813.