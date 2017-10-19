German authorities investigating passenger jet flyby
An airplane of the German airline 'Air Berlin' lifts off at the Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany, on Oct. 12, 2017. (Michael Sohn / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, October 19, 2017 12:22PM EDT
BERLIN - German authorities are investigating if mistakes were made by air traffic controllers at Duesseldorf Airport after a pilot at bankrupt carrier Air Berlin aborted his landing at the last moment to make a low pass around the control tower.
The dpa news agency reported Thursday that controllers were being questioned and voice recordings between them and the Airbus A330, which was on a return trip Monday from Miami, are being evaluated.
They haven't been suspended, but Air Berlin has said the pilot's been taken off flight duties as the incident is investigated.
Germany's Federal Aviation Office tells The Associated Press they're still looking into the incident but that it's not unusual for pilots to abort landings when necessary.
Air Berlin, which ceases operating at months' end, didn't respond to calls.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Quebecer wants to sue Sunwing over 'champagne service' that served sparkling wine
- What investors should look for to spot fraudsters before it's too late
- New Amazon HQ would 'fundamentally alter' potential Canadian city candidates
- Shopify Inc. plans to add up to 500 new jobs in Waterloo
- Toronto stock market higher while U.S. markets step back; loonie up