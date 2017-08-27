Former GE CEO Immelt out of running to lead challenged Uber
Published Sunday, August 27, 2017 1:25PM EDT
Former General Electric CEO Jeffrey Immelt has taken himself out of the running to lead Uber as the ride-hailing giant seeks to overcome its ethical scandals and turn itself into a profitable business.
Immelt announced Sunday on Twitter: "I have decided not to pursue a leadership position at Uber." He added that he has "immense respect" for the company and its founders.
Uber's fractured eight-member board has been meeting this weekend to find a new leader. Immelt, who is GE chairman, was among the finalists for the Uber job.
The company has been plagued much of the year by high-profile missteps, including allegations of espionage and deceit, and revelations of rampant sexual harassment and bullying among employees.
