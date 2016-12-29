Fog engulfs parts of United Arab Emirates, delaying flights
Birds rest on a sign pointing toward Al Qudra Lakes in the fog, on the outskirts of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Dec. 29, 2016. (Jon Gambrell / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, December 29, 2016 6:50AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 29, 2016 8:08AM EST
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Thick seasonal fog again has engulfed parts of the United Arab Emirates, delaying flights and causing car crashes.
The UAE's National Center of Meteorology & Seismology said Thursday that visibility dropped below 50 metres (55 yards) in some areas.
Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel and home to long-haul carrier Emirates, saw flight delays. Delays also hit Abu Dhabi and Sharjah's international airports.
Dubai police said heavy fog caused 119 traffic crashes Wednesday and 107 on Thursday.
Separately, Abu Dhabi police said on Twitter a car crash killed five people near Liwa, without elaborating on the cause or saying if the fog played a factor.
High humidity and falling temperatures cause the fog to roll in seasonally along the coast of the Arabian Peninsula.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Business
- Nearly half of Canadians aren't taking steps to meet financial goals: CIBC
- Global stocks edge lower after Wall Street's slide
- Amazon files patent for floating blimp warehouse
- Fog engulfs parts of United Arab Emirates, delaying flights
- Canadians face some tax changes in the new year after a busy 2016