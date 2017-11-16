

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Gains in the financial, technology and industrials sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 60.61 points to 15,939.09, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 184.07 points to 23,455.35. The S&P 500 index was up 19.79 points to 2,584.41 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 80.59 points to 6,786.80.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.53 cents US, up from an average price of 78.29 cents US on Wednesday.

The January crude contract was down four cents to US$55.48 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was unchanged at US$3.08 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up $2.20 to US$1,279.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was unchanged at US$3.05 a pound.