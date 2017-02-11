Fake news is 'killing people's minds,' Apple's Tim Cook says
Apple CEO Tim Cook looks on as he visits the production hall of shop fittings company Dula in Vreden, western Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. (Bernd Thissen / dpa)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, February 11, 2017 10:08AM EST
LONDON - Apple chief executive Tim Cook says fake news is "killing minds," and governments and tech firms must act to stop it.
Cook told the Daily Telegraph newspaper that falsehoods are being spread by people who want "to get the most clicks, not tell the most truth. It's killing people's minds in a way."
Tech companies have been criticized for doing too little to weed out fake news. Cook says firms have a duty to "create some tools that help diminish the volume of fake news" without curbing free speech.
In an interview published Saturday he calls for a "massive" campaign to raise awareness of untrustworthy news stories.
Cook says "we need the modern version of the public service announcement campaign. It can be done quickly if there is a will."
MOST WATCHED
More news from Business
- Toronto stock market's main index soars to record high
- PCs call for Hydro One salary disclosure; taken off list after utility's IPO
- Fake news is 'killing people's minds,' Apple's Tim Cook says
- Federal summer jobs program numbers up, but short of lofty Liberal goal
- Lawsuit filed in connection to explosion in Fort McMurray fire aftermath