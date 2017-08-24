

Mary Gazze, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is selling its stake in Singaporean insurer First Capital Insurance Ltd. for US$1.6 billion as part of a broader partnership agreement that will ensure the Canadian insurance and investment company receives 25 per cent of the subsidiary's profits.

The Toronto-based company said on a conference call Thursday that the all-cash deal to sell its 97.7 per cent stake in the business to Japan's Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. is part of a "strategic alliance" with Mitsui, under which the companies will pursue global partnership opportunities.

The partnership provides Fairfax with the potential to gain exposure in other regions of the world as well. Canadian insurance companies have targeted Asia for growth as burgeoning middle classes mean increased demand for protections and benefits that insurers offer.

"This partnership with MSI its truly a game changer for Fairfax, a real win-win opportunity with a long term like minded-partner," Prem Watsa, Fairfax chairman and chief executive officer told shareholders on a conference call.

Watsa also said the partnership agreement with MSI also gives it a foothold in Japan.

The Toronto-based company (TSX:FFH) said the sale of First Capital will net US$900 million of after-tax profit, or US$33 per share. Fairfax will take a 25 per cent quota share, under which the insurer will share a certain percentage of premiums and losses. Fairfax expects its ongoing vested interest in First Capital's existing and future business will see significant returns.

"If First Capital writes $100 million worth of business, we'll take a quota share of 25 per cent, which will be $25 million and that $25 million will be going into one of our companies," Watsa explained.

"You'll get 25 per cent of the earnings and you'll get 25 per cent of the growth, that made it a very unusual and attractive transaction."

Watsa praised the deal, saying First Capital is the "undisputed leader" in Singapore. The company provides home, accident, travel and car insurance, as well as coverage for theft, industrial, civil engineering projects and marine cargo businesses.

Fairfax estimates First Capital will grow from $400 million in gross premiums today to over $1 billion over time. First Capital's current CEO Ramaswamy Athappan will continue as head of the insurance provider as well as in his role a chairman of Fairfax Asia. The deal is expected to close late this year or early next year.

Fairfax is primarily invested in North American property and casualty insurance businesses but has diversified to other regions and industries.