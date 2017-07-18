Facebook has plans to expand New Mexico data centre now under construction
Tuesday, July 18, 2017
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Social media giant Facebook is making good on plans to expand its high-tech data centre already under construction in New Mexico.
Gov. Susana Martinez's office announced early Tuesday that the company will construct a second building at the site near Los Lunas, just south of Albuquerque. In all, the two buildings will cover nearly 1 million square feet or 9.3 hectares.
The governor says Facebook is an important partner as New Mexico works to diversify its economy.
With the second building, Facebook's investment will total a half-billion dollars.
Officials say there will be as many as 1,000 workers onsite at the peak of construction while the data centre has the potential to support more than 100 full-time workers.
