

The Associated Press





DETROIT -- Expedia is confirming that CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has been offered the top job at ride-hailing company Uber.

Barry Diller, board chairman of the travel booking site, says in a note to employees Monday that he believes Khosrowshahi intends to take the new post. But Diller says nothing has been finalized.

The employee note was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It was the first official confirmation that Khosrowshahi has been offered the Uber job.

The Associated Press reported Sunday that Uber's board decided on Khosrowshahi. Uber was to make an official statement later Monday after Khosrowshahi met with employees. Khosrowshahi would replace ousted CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick. He will have to change the company's dysfunctional culture and lead it from money loser to turning a profit.