Energy stocks help lift TSX, U.S. markets mixed in late-morning trading
TMX Group tickers zoom across banners in Toronto on May 10, 2013. (Frank Gunn / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 20, 2017 12:08AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 20, 2017 11:43AM EDT
TORONTO - Canada's main stock index gained ground in late-morning trading, boosted by gains in the energy sector.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 70.16 points to 15,363.13, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 4.19 points to 22,374.99. The S&P 500 index was down 1.01 points to 2,505.64 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 23.70 points to 6,437.62.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 81.59 cents US, up from an average price of 81.45 cents US on Tuesday.
The November crude contract was up 41 cents to US$50.31 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was unchanged at US$3.12 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$6.80 at US$1,317.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was unchanged at US$2.97 a pound.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Energy stocks help lift TSX, U.S. markets mixed in late-morning trading
- Couche-Tard still wants to sell pot in its Quebec depanneurs
- Toys 'R' Us Canada granted creditor protection
- Courier ordered to pay damages after stallion sperm shipment loses its potency
- 3 things to watch for from the Federal Reserve meeting