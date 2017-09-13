Energy sector helps lift the Toronto market, U.S. stocks mixed in late-morning
People are reflected on an electronic stock indicator of a securities firm in Tokyo on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. (AP / Shizuo Kambayashi)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 13, 2017 12:44AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 13, 2017 11:22AM EDT
TORONTO -- The main index on the Toronto Stock Exchange crept higher in late-morning trading, boosted by gains in the energy sector as the price of oil gained ground.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 6.34 points to 15,149.75, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 1.48 points to 22,120.34. The S&P 500 index was down 0.69 of a point to 2,495.79 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 3.82 points to 6,450.46.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 82.02 cents US, down from an average price of 82.24 cents US on Tuesday.
The October crude contract was up 54 cents to US$48.77 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up six cents to US$3.06 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down $6.20 at US$1,326.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was down six cents to US$2.98 a pound.
