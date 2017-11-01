Energy and materials push Toronto stock market higher
A man watches the financial numbers at the TMX Group in Toronto's financial district, May 9, 2014. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, November 1, 2017 1:00AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, November 1, 2017 11:29AM EDT
TORONTO -- The energy and materials sectors helped push Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 42.83 points to 16,068.42, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 103.60 points to 23,480.84. The S&P 500 index was up 8.74 points to 2,584.00 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 2.84 points to 6,730.51.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.60 cents US, up from an average price of 77.56 cents US on Tuesday.
The December crude contract was up 32 cents to US$54.70 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down two cents to US$2.88 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$7.70 to US$1,278.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was up five cents to US$3.15 a pound.
