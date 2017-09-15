Energy and materials pull TSX index lower, U.S. stock markets higher
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 15, 2017 12:53AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 15, 2017 11:29AM EDT
TORONTO - Canada's main stock index fell in late-morning trading as energy and materials stocks lost ground.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 24.77 points to 15,147.95, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 40.95 points to 22,244.43. The S&P 500 index was up 1.79 points to 2,497.41 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 28.09 points to 6,457.17.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 82.18 cents US, up from an average price of 81.98 cents US on Thursday.
The October crude contract was down four cents to US$49.85 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down six cents to US$3.01 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down $5.50 at US$1,323.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was down two cents to US$2.94 a pound.
