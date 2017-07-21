Encana reports US$331 million profit, says 5-year plan ahead of schedule
The Calgary-based oil and gas producer, which reports in U.S. currency, says the profit amounted to 34 cents per share.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 21, 2017 7:23AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 21, 2017 7:54AM EDT
CALGARY -- Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA) says its core operations will grow their production even more than expected this year, following a strong second quarter that included a US$331 million net profit.
The Calgary-based oil and gas producer, which reports in U.S. currency, says the profit amounted to 34 cents per share.
During last year's second quarter, Encana had a $601-million net loss, equal to 71 cents per share.
The company says it now expects 2017 production from its core operations will be between 25 and 30 per cent above last year's fourth quarter level.
Encana had previously estimated the production from core operations would grow 20 per cent or better.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Canada's annual inflation rate slows again, this time to 1.0 per cent in June
- Man loses court battle over electricity charges for cottage without power
- Husky Energy reports $93-million loss, adjusted earnings miss estimates
- Encana reports US$331 million profit, says 5-year plan ahead of schedule
- Commons committee to discuss NAFTA renegotiations