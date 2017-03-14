Employers can ban staff from wearing headscarves, EU court rules
In this file photo, Aquila S. enters the courtroom of the administrative court in Augsburg, Germany, Thursday, June 30, 2016. The court in Bavaria ruled against restrictions on wearing headscarves in the German state for law students who are undergoing practical training in the justice system. ( Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, March 14, 2017 7:54AM EDT
PARIS -- The EU's Court of Justice says that banning Muslim headscarves in the workplace does not constitute "direct discrimination."
The decision on Tuesday applies to private businesses, but clarifies a long-standing question about whether partial bans by some countries on religious symbols can include the workplace.
The conclusion of the highest court of the 28-nation EU amounts to a victory for French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, a leading presidential contender, who wants to do away with all "ostentatious" religious symbols in the name of secularism.
Opinions were quickly divided. A European anti-racism network ENAR and Open Society Justice Initiative say all Muslim working women risk consequences. French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon, also promoting secularism, hailed the decision.