

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - Eldorado Gold Corp. (TSX:ELD) says it has received two key permits related to its operations in Greece, but that several issues remain outstanding.

The Canadian gold miner says it has received its Olympias operating permit and the modified electromechanical installation permit for the tailings management facility at Kokkinolakkas from the Greek Ministry of Energy and Environment.

However, approval of a technical study for the old Olympias Mine closure and the installation permits for the paste plants at Olympias remain outstanding as well as an amended electromechanical installation permit for the Skouries flotation plant.

The company said other matters including the relocation of antiquities at the Skouries site also need to be dealt with and it requires additional detail from the Greek government regarding a pending arbitration process.

Eldorado said earlier this week that it planned to suspend investment at its mines in Greece following what it said were delays in the issuing of permits and licenses.

It said Wednesday that once it received all of the required permits, clarity around the arbitration process and a supportive government open to discussions it would then be in a position to re-assess its investment options in Greece.