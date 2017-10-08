

CTVNews.ca Staff





Personal care brand Dove is under fire once again for a Facebook ad campaign for soap, which shows a black woman removing her t-shirt and revealing a white woman underneath.

The final image in the three-photo ad series depicts the white woman peeling off her t-shirt to reveal a different woman underneath.

Dove apologized on Twitter Saturday, saying the brand “missed the mark in representing women of colour thoughtfully.”

An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully. We deeply regret the offense it caused. — Dove (@Dove) 7 October 2017

Although the images have since been taken down from Dove’s Facebook page, screenshots continue to be shared in the ongoing social media debate about the intention behind the ad.

I'm never buying Dove again.

Y'all think my brown skin symbolises dirt. — Tshwanelo Fokazi (@TshwaneloFokazi) 8 October 2017

@Dove I've used your mens products for years. Because of your racist ad on FB showing a black girl turn white, I'm done. #No2Dove — John Johnson (@JohnJohnsonSr) 8 October 2017

Meanwhile, others brought up Dove’s history of controversial ad campaigns and marketing.

Okay, Dove...

One racist ad makes you suspect.

Two racist ads makes you kinda guilty. pic.twitter.com/hAwNCN84h2 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) 8 October 2017

Whoever does the marketing for #Dove is either racist or just plain stupid. #DoveAd pic.twitter.com/qLVu5FGnV6 — Asif Khan (@The_AsifKhan) 8 October 2017

Some commentators pointed out that Dove’s ad is not unlike historical soap ads that had a distinctly racist implication:

Here is another! Y’all literally could’ve googled “racist soap ads” and it would show you ones just like yours. This is not ok pic.twitter.com/iJoEBR4TU4 — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) 8 October 2017

A complete historical view is always important. #Dove pic.twitter.com/1vAxvGy0bh — Kristina Chäadé Dove (@KristinaCDove) 8 October 2017

Still, there were some who defended Dove.

I saw that Dove ad/clip and... I cannot deal with Outrage Twitter today. Bad marketing? Yes. Racist? No. But yall got it. — Kim Thomas (@KPFUSION) 8 October 2017

Are they not just saying Dove is suitable to all skin types?? This is not racist!!! Ppl will always be offended. Doesn't make them right. — Sian Horne (@Sianhorne) 8 October 2017

I would say tasteless and not well executed but not racist not at all. If u want to see rasicm u will see it everywhere — Forget me Not (@NeverB4g0tt3n) 8 October 2017