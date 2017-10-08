Personal care brand Dove is under fire once again for a Facebook ad campaign for soap, which shows a black woman removing her t-shirt and revealing a white woman underneath.

The final image in the three-photo ad series depicts the white woman peeling off her t-shirt to reveal a different woman underneath.

Dove apologized on Twitter Saturday, saying the brand “missed the mark in representing women of colour thoughtfully.”

Although the images have since been taken down from Dove’s Facebook page, screenshots continue to be shared in the ongoing social media debate about the intention behind the ad. 

Meanwhile, others brought up Dove’s history of controversial ad campaigns and marketing.

Some commentators pointed out that Dove’s ad is not unlike historical soap ads that had a distinctly racist implication:

Still, there were some who defended Dove.