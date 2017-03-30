

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Dollarama Inc. has plenty of room to grow in Canada given the market's long-term potential, the discount retail chain said Thursday after reporting a strong fourth quarter.

The Montreal-based company -- which has grown as some retail chains died or struggled to survive -- says it now estimates Canada can support up to 1,700 of its stores over the next eight to ten years, 300 more than Dollarama's previous target.

"This provides Dollarama with several years of additional footprint growth," Dollarama president and CEO Neil Rossy said in a statement.

For the 2017-18 financial year, Dollarama still expects to add 60 to 70 stores to its network of roughly 1,100 locations, as predicted in December. But the company's revised outlook issued Thursday includes higher ranges for its key margin benchmarks.

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is also raising its dividend by 10 per cent to 11 cents per common share, payable May 3, following a strong end to its 2016-17 financial year.

"Our financial and operating results for fiscal 2017 reflect the strength of our business strategy and our execution," Rossy said. "Thanks to outstanding execution by our operational and real estate teams, we opened 26 net new stores during our busiest quarter."

For the three months ended Jan. 29, sales were $854.5 million, up 11.5 per cent from last year and above analyst estimates.

Dollarama's profit was up 17 per cent from last year, with net income rising to $146.1 million. The profit was equal to $1.24 per share, above analyst estimates of $1.11 per share, according to Thomson Reuters.

Its stock has risen about 27 per cent over the past year, closing Wednesday at $99.74 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

"Delivering industry-leading results and performance metrics is the key to DOL sustaining its premium valuation and strong share price performance," analyst Irene Nattel wrote in a RBC Dominion Securities note to investors.

"Q4/F17 results once again tick those boxes very nicely with another very strong quarterly performance."

But Nattel added that investors should focus on the sustainability of Dollarama's growth beyond fiscal 2018.