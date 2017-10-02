DHX Media reviewing strategic alternatives including possible sale
Published Monday, October 2, 2017 3:51PM EDT
HALIFAX - DHX Media Ltd. says it has launched a review of strategic alternatives including the possible sale of all or part of the company.
The children's entertainment company says it has formed a special committee of independent directors to consider and evaluate its various options.
The company says its board has not set a timetable for the process nor has it made any decisions related to any alternatives.
It noted that there could be no assurance that the review will result in a transaction.
Shares in DHX were hammered last week after the company reported disappointing financial results.
DHX signed a deal earlier this year to add the Peanuts and Strawberry Shortcake brands to its other properties, which include rights to the Teletubbies, Inspector Gadget and Degrassi.
