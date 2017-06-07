

CTVNews.ca Staff





Starting this fall, CTV is adding 5 p.m. weekday newscasts to all of its local stations across Canada.

The expanded news coverage will add 35 hours of local production each week, Bell Media said Wednesday, as part of its announcement outlining its programming plans for 2017 and 2018.

“Local news is an essential institution that unites communities across the country,” said CTV News President Wendy Freeman, “and we are excited about our investment in more local news coverage with these daily 5 p.m. newscasts on all CTV stations.”

Mike Cosentino, senior vice-president of content and programming, said people’s consumption of news has changed over the past decade.

“I think people are available at five o'clock for news and I think when you look across the border, you see local news across the border at four o'clock, five o'clock and six o'clock,” said Cosentino.

“There's no bigger or better lead-in to news than news."

The following 5 p.m. newscasts will join the six CTV station already delivering CTV NEWS AT FIVE:

CTV Saskatoon

CTV Regina

CTV Prince Albert

CTV Yorkton

CTV Winnipeg

CTV Northern Ontario

CTV Kitchener

CTV Ottawa

CTV Montreal

In addition, starting this summer, CTV Toronto and CP24 will air CP24 LIVE @ 5 and CP24 LIVE @ 5:30 in Toronto, while continuing to cross-simulcast CTV NEWS AT SIX.

“If you want to know what’s going on in your city or town, there’s no substitute for local news,” said Freeman.

With files from The Canadian Press