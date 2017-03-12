

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Canada Revenue Agency says all of its online tax services have been restored after they were taken down over the weekend due to a “vulnerability.”

“Individuals, businesses and representatives are now able to file returns, make payments, and access other digital services available through the CRA’s website, including all our secure portals,” the CRA said in a statement on its website on Sunday.

The CRA took some of its digital services offline around midnight on March 10, “upon becoming aware of an internet vulnerability that affects some computer servers used by websites worldwide,” a spokesperson had said.

The services were restored as of 5 p.m. ET Sunday.

The CRA had said it was “not aware of any unauthorized access to taxpayer information.”