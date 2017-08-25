Court to rule in Samsung bribery case
Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., arrives for his trial at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, April 7, 2017. (Kim Jin-ah / Newsis)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, August 25, 2017 12:41AM EDT
A court will rule Friday in a bribery case against the billionaire heir to the Samsung empire that fed public anger leading to the ouster of Park Geun-hye as South Korea's president.
Prosecutors have sought a 12-year prison term for the 49-year-old Lee Jae-yong
Lee, princeling of South Korea's richest family and its biggest company, is accused of offering $38 million in bribes to four entities controlled by a friend of Park in exchange for government help with a merger that strengthened Lee's control over Samsung at a crucial time.
Park, who was embroiled in a tumultuous series of scandals, was removed from office in March and is being tried separately. Her friend Choi Soon-sil also is on trial.
Lee has denied the allegations against him.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- What experts expect if Trump cancels NAFTA
- Ex-federal bridge president jailed for accepting bribes from SNC-Lavalin
- McDonalds to limit use of antibiotics in chicken supply
- CIBC expects 'moderation' in new mortgages as new regulations take shape
- Collapse at salmon farm renews debate about fish farming