Contractor killed at Suncor Energy mining site north of Fort McMurray
The Suncor Firebag oil sands facility is seen near Fort McMurray, Alta., on July 10, 2012. (Jeff McIntosh / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 20, 2017 3:33PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 20, 2017 4:07PM EDT
FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. -- An Alberta labour spokesman says a contract worker has died at Suncor Energy's Millennium oilsands mine north of Fort McMurray.
Trent Bancarz said a man in his 30s was digging a trench this morning when he was buried.
His name has not been released.
The man was employed by Aecon (TSX:ARE) Mining.
Suncor (TSX:SU) spokeswoman Sneh Setal says the worker died on the site.
She says no one else was injured and all workers are accounted for.
"Early this morning, our personnel responded to an incident in a portion of the Millennium mine where the individual was working. Unfortunately this person was pronounced deceased at the scene," Setal said from Calgary.
"We are extending our sincerest and deepest condolences to the person's family, friends and co-workers."
Bancarz said Suncor notified the department.
RCMP are investigating along with occupational health and safety officials.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Inflation accelerates to 1.6 per cent in September
- Abandoned military community pitched for Amazon campus in declassified report
- Families say builder 'duped' them out of $40,000 without building homes
- Recalled Ikea dresser linked to death of another toddler
- Airbus, Bombardier plan for long C Series partnership despite take-out clause