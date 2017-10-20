

The Canadian Press





FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. -- An Alberta labour spokesman says a contract worker has died at Suncor Energy's Millennium oilsands mine north of Fort McMurray.

Trent Bancarz said a man in his 30s was digging a trench this morning when he was buried.

His name has not been released.

The man was employed by Aecon (TSX:ARE) Mining.

Suncor (TSX:SU) spokeswoman Sneh Setal says the worker died on the site.

She says no one else was injured and all workers are accounted for.

"Early this morning, our personnel responded to an incident in a portion of the Millennium mine where the individual was working. Unfortunately this person was pronounced deceased at the scene," Setal said from Calgary.

"We are extending our sincerest and deepest condolences to the person's family, friends and co-workers."

Bancarz said Suncor notified the department.

RCMP are investigating along with occupational health and safety officials.