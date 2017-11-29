

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index racked up its third straight day of losses as the price of oil and gold lost ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 61.92 points to 15,967.72, with the technology sector leading decliners. Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP) tumbled $10.09, or 7.03 per cent, to $133.40 at the closing of markets.

A steep drop in technology companies south of the border also pulled major U.S. stock indexes mostly lower.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average advanced 103.97 points to 23,940.68, while the S&P 500 index edged down 0.97 of a point to 2,626.07 and the Nasdaq composite index fell 88.02 points to 6,824.34.

The Canadian dollar was trading at an average value of 77.80 cents US, down 0.28 of a U.S. cent.

In commodities, the January crude contract was down 69 cents to US$57.30 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up five cents at US$3.18 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract declined US$13.00 to US$1,286.20 an ounce and the March copper contract gave back three cents to US$3.07 a pound.