Tim Hortons is expanding its international footprint yet again, with Canada’s quintessential coffee chain poised to serve up crullers and Timbits alongside Mexican hot chocolate and conchas at its first-ever restaurant in Mexico.

The restaurant opened on Friday in San Pedro Garza Garcia, in Mexico’s state of Nuevo Leon. Tim Hortons says approximately 300 people lined up for the opening, and over 1,000 customers were served by the end of the day.

The Tim Hortons brand has spread to several new countries since the Canadian-founded chain was acquired by Restaurant Brands International in late 2014. In addition to its strong presence in Canada and the United States, Tim’s now has footholds in Mexico, the Philippines, the Middle East and the U.K.