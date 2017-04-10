Code unlocks secret on the Bank of Canada's new $10 bill website
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 10, 2017 3:46PM EDT
OTTAWA -- The Bank of Canada has placed an Easter egg on its website promoting the new $10 bill.
If visitors to the website enter the right series of keys, it plays the national anthem and fills the screen with a shower of tiny animated banknotes.
The central bank unveiled the design for the new $10 bank note last week to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Confederation.
The key sequence to unlock the secret is known as the Konami code because it was first included in a video game by the Japanese company of the same name in 1986.
The cheat code has since been used in dozens of other games.
The code is: up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, b, a.
"The Bank of Canada's web team thought the Konami code was a fun way to celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation," Bank of Canada spokeswoman Josianne Menard said.
