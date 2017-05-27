CN Rail employees issue strike notice
A CN Rail locomotive moves in the railway yard in Dartmouth, N.S., on Monday, Feb. 23, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 27, 2017 11:33PM EDT
MONTREAL -- A union representing employees at CN Rail is threatening job action to back contract demands.
The Teamsters union has given the company 72-hour strike notice and could legally walk off the job Tuesday morning.
CN chief operating officer Mike Cory says the company is continuing to bargain with a federal appointed mediator.
In a news release, Cory says the company is willing to agree to binding arbitration to settle unresolved issues.
Some 3,000 conductors, train and yard workers are affected by the negotiations.
