

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- A union representing employees at CN Rail is threatening job action to back contract demands.

The Teamsters union has given the company 72-hour strike notice and could legally walk off the job Tuesday morning.

CN chief operating officer Mike Cory says the company is continuing to bargain with a federal appointed mediator.

In a news release, Cory says the company is willing to agree to binding arbitration to settle unresolved issues.

Some 3,000 conductors, train and yard workers are affected by the negotiations.