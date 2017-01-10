Climate change expertise lacking in Canadian boardrooms, says report
This July 10, 2008 file photo made with a fisheye lens shows ice floes in Baffin Bay above the Arctic Circle, seen from the Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker Louis S. St-Laurent. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Jonathan Hayward)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 10, 2017 1:12PM EST
CALGARY -- An institutional shareholder advisory firm says Canada's biggest oil and gas producers and utilities lack expertise in climate change at the board level.
The Shareholder Association for Research and Education or SHARE says in a report that none of the 39 producers or 13 utility companies whose disclosure documents it reviewed lists knowledge of climate change as a skill for any board member.
SHARE says that while many of the publicly traded companies address environmental risks in committee and board mandates, those issues tend to be about meeting regulatory requirements related to pollution and remediation.
Climate change risks, on the other hand, come from changes in physical weather patterns, availability and access to natural resources, regulatory framework issues and market conditions, it says.
In December, a task force appointed by Bank of England governor Mark Carney recommended the global private sector do more to disclose the risks climate change pose to their businesses and what they're doing to adapt.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Business
- Dakota Access protest policing costs exceed $22M
- RBC CEO says Trump administration could be boost for bank's U.S. operations
- Ikea Canada names 13-year company veteran from U.K. as president
- Major stock indexes advance moderately, loonie gains against U.S. dollar
- General Motors optimistic on 2017 outlook