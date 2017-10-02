Cineplex to open 10 to 15 new Playdium locations in mid-sized communities
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 2, 2017 3:40PM EDT
Cineplex is rebooting its Playdium brand and plans to open 10 to 15 new arcade and amusement centres across the country.
The Canadian entertainment and media company says these new locations in mid-sized communities are aimed at teens and families, and will offer video games and activities such as virtual reality and bowling.
Construction is due to start in early 2018 on a new 30,000 square-foot facility in Whitby, Ont.
Cineplex already owns and operates the Playdium facility in Mississauga, Ont., which first opened its doors more than 20 years ago.
Prior to Cineplex taking over the brand, there had been a number of Playdium locations under previous owners, which later closed in the early 2000s.
Cineplex has fully owned Playdium since October 2015 and also operates several recreation complexes across Canada dubbed The Rec Room, which include live entertainment and games.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- DHX Media reviewing strategic alternatives including possible sale
- Equifax revises down to 8,000 number of Canadians affected in data breach
- Private Osum Oil Sands sells production royalty for $92.5M to pay for expansion
- Air Transat, Thomas Cook sign seven-year seasonal aircraft-sharing deal
- Home Capital cuts 65 jobs as part of cost-saving, head count down 10 per cent since June