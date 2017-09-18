CIBC to rebrand The PrivateBank as CIBC Bank USA at dozens of locations
A man uses an ATM at a CIBC branch in Montreal, on April 24, 2014. (Graham Hughes / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 18, 2017 10:37AM EDT
The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is extending its brand across the U.S. by renaming dozens of recently-purchased locations south of the border as CIBC Bank USA.
The Canadian lender closed its acquisition of Chicago-based PrivateBancorp in June.
Today, the bank announced it is replacing the U.S. company's brand called The PrivateBank with the CIBC name on 36 branches and commercial banking offices.
A soccer field and a theatre in Chicago have also been renamed as the CIBC Fire Pitch and the CIBC Theatre.
CIBC bought the U.S. bank for approximately $5 billion US in a bid to secure its foothold in the country.
The Canadian bank has said it hopes to one day generate a quarter of its earnings in the U.S.
