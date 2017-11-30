CIBC fourth quarter net income rises to cap record annual profit
A man uses an ATM at a CIBC branch in Montreal, on April 24, 2014. (Graham Hughes / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 30, 2017 6:46AM EST
TORONTO - CIBC is reporting $1.16 billion of net income in its fourth quarter, up 25 per cent from $931 million during the same period last year, on strong performances across its divisions.
The Toronto-based bank (TSX:CM) says its net income for the three months ended Oct. 31 amounted to $2.59 per diluted share, compared with $2.32 per share during the same period in 2016.
On an adjusted basis, CIBC's profit amounted to $2.81 per share in the fourth quarter, up eight per cent from $2.60 per share in the fourth quarter of 2016.
That beat the $2.59 in adjusted earnings per share expected by analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.
Revenue for the quarter totalled $4.27 billion, up 16 per cent from $3.68 billion in the same period a year ago.
For its full financial year, the Canadian lender's net income attributable to equity shareholders was $4.7 billion, compared with $4.28 billion for its 2016 financial year, while revenue for the full year was $16.28 billion, up from $15.04 billion.
"In 2017, CIBC delivered record net income driven by strong performance across all of our strategic business units, as well as our acquisition of The PrivateBank," says Victor Dodig, CIBC's president and chief executive in a statement.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- TD Bank reports Q4 profit rises to $2.71B, up from $2.30B a year ago
- CIBC fourth quarter net income rises to cap record annual profit
- Asian stocks fall after Wall Street posts losses
- Ontario tests 'basic income' effect on poverty amid lost jobs
- 47% decrease in mortgage loan insurance business 'new normal': CMHC