

The Canadian Press





A line of Christmas-themed girls' pyjamas sold in Canada last year under the brand name Mini Zone Choc has been recalled over flammability concerns.

The pink two-piece sets had the phrase "Attrape moi si tu peux" printed on the shirt along with an image of an elf beside a Christmas tree.

The clothing sets had the model numbers PY120 F6 and PY120 F1 and were available in sizes 2 to 6X and infant sizes 12M to 18M.

Health Canada warns that children's clothing that catches fire from ignition sources such as stove elements, candles and matches can burn rapidly and cause serious burns.

No injuries involving the recalled pyjamas have been reported.

A release from Health Canada says approximately 354 pairs of the pyjamas were sold at Mode Choc stores and on its website between September and November of last year.