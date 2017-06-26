A Nova Scotia border town is bracing for the effect of lower beer prices in New Brunswick.

As of Monday, 24-can packs of common beer brands like Budweiser and Coors cost $36 at NB Liquor, down from $43.

Prices at Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation stores, meanwhile, continue to range from $44 to $46 – $8 to $10 more per case than in New Brunswick.

David Kogon, mayor of Amherst, N.S., says that the $7 price drop in New Brunswick could mean more Nova Scotians crossing the border instead of spending money locally.

“We worry that if people are going to cross the border to get beer, who knows what else they’re going to buy there that they could just as easily be buying here?” Kogon says.

“We have two liquor outlets here,” he added. “It’s very possible that if there’s a reduction in sales, a decision could come down (that) they’re going to close one. That could threaten jobs.”

Steve McKechnie, who was shopping for their beer in Amherst Monday, said he believes NSLC should follow New Brunswick’s lead and drop prices.

NSLC spokesperson Jennifer Gray says the corporation is considering its options.

With a report from CTV Atlantic’s Dan McIntosh