

The Associated Press





FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Money may not grow on trees, but its value can grow.

That was evidenced last week by a $5 bill issued almost 100 years ago by a Florida bank that was sold at auction for more than US$11,000.

The News-Press in Fort Myers reports that the auction ended last week with a buyer from North Fort Myers, Florida making the winning bid.

The buyer, who wished to remain anonymous, paid $11,162 for the $5 bill that was issued by the First National Bank in Fort Myers. The bank no longer exists.

The exact date of the bill is a little confusing but experts say it dates back to at least 1920 and could date back to as early as 1908.

The bill came from an estate in Connecticut.