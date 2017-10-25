Cannabis to be retailed out of N.B. Liquor subsidiary along with online sales
Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017 8:49AM EDT
FREDERICTON -- The New Brunswick government says a subsidiary of NB Liquor will operate recreational cannabis retail stores in the province.
Finance Minister Cathy Rogers says that advice received from other jurisdictions like Colorado and Washington is to start with tight government oversight.
She says NB Liquor has the experience in the retail market.
A tender was recently issued for 20 retail locations in 15 communities across the province.
NB Liquor President Brian Harriman says identification will be checked at the door and all products will be securely under glass.
He says online sales will also be available for pick-up at a retail store or home delivery.
The federal government is expected to legalize recreational marijuana starting in July 2018.
