

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Tension surrounding the latest softwood lumber showdown between Canada and the United States is not just limited to the forest industries in the two nations.

Within Canada's domestic industry, various regions and big and small companies are seeking different solutions to one of the longest-standing irritants between Canada and the United States over the last three decades.

Harry Nelson, a professor of forestry at the University of British Columbia, says some of the largest companies can withstand a long dispute if the U.S. imposes tariffs on softwood, while smaller companies may not be able to hold out.

He says British Columbia companies also can turn to markets outside the U.S., which is not feasible for companies in Quebec.

Resolute Forest Products, Quebec's largest company, argues that B.C.'s largest producers have changed the playing field since the last softwood dispute by buying 39 sawmills in the United States, meaning they could even stand to profit if the price for their U.S. softwood goes up because of tariffs.

Resolute vice-president Seth Kursman says Quebec has changed its system to a market-based auction almost identical to that in the U.S., which should mean the Americans cannot argue that Quebec is unfairly subsidizing its lumber companies.